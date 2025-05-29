Amazon licenses New York Times content for AI platforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon (NASDAQ: ) has reached an agreement with The New York Times (NYSE: ) Company to license its editorial content for use in Amazon’s artificial intelligence platforms, according to a statement from the news organization. The arrangement marks the first time The Times has agreed to a licensing deal with a focus on AI technology, News.az reports citing Investing.

The deal will enable Amazon to incorporate The Times’ editorial content into various customer experiences. In addition to news articles, the agreement also includes material from NYT Cooking, The Times’s food and recipe site, and The Athletic, a sports-focused section.

This licensing agreement comes after The Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) in 2023 for copyright infringement. The Times accused the tech firms of using millions of its articles to train automated chatbots without offering any compensation. Both OpenAI and Microsoft have denied these accusations.

The financial details of the agreement with Amazon were not made public. However, Meredith (NYSE:) Kopit Levien, The Times’ chief executive, stated that the deal aligns with the company’s long-standing principle that high-quality journalism should be paid for. She added that it also aligns with their strategy to ensure their work is valued appropriately, either through commercial deals or by enforcing their intellectual property rights.

Amazon’s use of The Times’ editorial content could potentially extend to the Alexa software found on its smart speakers. Furthermore, Amazon stated that the licensed content will be used to train its proprietary AI models.

News.Az