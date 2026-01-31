News.az
Tag:
Amazon
Alphabet raises $20B in bonds to fund AI expansion
10 Feb 2026-17:30
Salesforce cuts under 1,000 jobs amid AI shift
10 Feb 2026-09:04
Amazon, Google, and Microsoft lose hundreds of billions
06 Feb 2026-15:59
Amazon shares plunge as AI investment fears mount
06 Feb 2026-13:56
Germany orders Amazon to repay €59m over price controls
05 Feb 2026-16:26
Amazon cancels ‘Melania’ screenings after theater backlash
05 Feb 2026-10:22
Amazon launches Alexa+ for all US users
04 Feb 2026-20:52
Amazon AWS lands major AI cloud deal ahead of Q4
04 Feb 2026-14:40
What is happening between Saks and Amazon
02 Feb 2026-10:20
Saks moves to end e-commerce partnership with Amazon
31 Jan 2026-11:58
