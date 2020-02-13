Animal slaughter points to be created in 39 districts - Agency`s chair statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Food Safety Agency’s (AQTA) chairman Goshgar Tahmazli has held a press conference today.

ABC.AZ reports that speaking about slaughtering points, the Agency's chair noted that initially, they will be small in size and of modular type.

Tahmazli pointed out that according to the recommendations of the World Committee for Animal Health, the minimum requirements for these points are determined by AQTA experts: "The Agency will create 40 slaughtering points in 39 districts. The locations where these points can be installed are currently being determined. All events will be free of charge. Therefore, we emphasize that all this is aimed exclusively at ensuring food security."

