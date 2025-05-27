Ankara proposed holding next Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara has proposed to Moscow that the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine be held in Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at a press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, News.Az reports.

He, emphasizig the necessity for the negotiations to result in a ceasefire and peace, streessed that Türkiye will provide all kinds of support to this process.

Hakan Fidan also added that the Russian side is currently continuing work on the exchange of mutual terms based on the second agreement reached during the talks held in Istanbul.

News.Az