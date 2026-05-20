High-rise fall kills woman and three children in southeast France

High-rise fall kills woman and three children in southeast France

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A woman and her three children were found dead on Wednesday after falling from the 13th floor of a residential building in Toulon, southeastern France, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The woman is believed to have jumped from the building with her three children, according to the public prosecutor, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The 38-year-old mother had been showing “psychiatric and depressive symptoms, which remain to be confirmed,” the prosecutor added.

Her four other children were reportedly at home when emergency responders arrived.

“At this stage, there is no evidence suggesting the involvement of a third party,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation has been opened on suspicion of murders committed by a parent against their children, under the authority of the Toulon prosecutor’s office.

News.Az