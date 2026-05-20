US charges ex-Cuban President Raúl Castro

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An unsealed indictment alleges that Castro and others were involved in a conspiracy to kill Americans, among other charges.

The US Justice Department on Wednesday indicted 94-year-old former Cuban president Raul Castro over the 1996 downing of civilian planes manned by critics of the communist state, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

An unsealed indictment accused Castro and others of a conspiracy to kill Americans and other charges.

Raúl Castro succeeded his brother Fidel as president of Cuba and oversaw a historic 2015 rapprochement with the United States under Barack Obama that Trump later reversed.

Tensions between Washington and Havana have spiked in recent months since US forces ousted Cuba's regional ally, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in a military raid and then imposed a painful energy blockade on the already economically struggling island nation.

News.Az