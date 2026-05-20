Ankara talks: Türkiye, Sudan discuss bilateral and regional cooperation

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris, who is visiting Türkiye for official talks, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the Turkish Communications Directorate reported.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, as well as regional and global issues, the directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Erdogan said the two countries aim to further advance ties through existing and future steps, stressing that Türkiye continues to strongly support Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Turkish president also said Ankara is working to help end the conflict in Sudan and restore normalcy, adding that Türkiye supports diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire and launch a comprehensive political process.

Erdogan noted that humanitarian aid aimed at easing the suffering of the Sudanese people would continue to increase during this period.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

News.Az