Another Azerbaijani tanker commissioned

The Naftalan tanker, owned by the transport fleet of Azerbaijan's Caspian Shipping Company, was successfully tested and returned to operation after a major repair, Report informs citing the company.

According to the information, the Zyh ship repair and building plant thoroughly cleaned and dyed the underwater and surface parts of the vessel, as well as the deck. The main engines underwent repair, and the auxiliary engines were subject to replacement with new ones.

The control system of the floating facility was set up. The engine room also underwent repairs, with new pipes installed and electrical work completed. Besides, they renewed the crew cabins, bathrooms, and dining rooms, the statement said.

It should be noted that the Naftalan tanker is 125.06 meters in length, 16.63 meters in width, and its carrying capacity is 4600 tons.

News.Az

