Another migrant boat capsizes off Libyan coast; Pakistani nationals aboard

Another migrant boat has capsized off the coast of Libya, with Pakistani nationals reportedly among those on board, according to a spokesperson from the latter's Foreign Office.

Authorities are currently gathering information regarding the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The spokesperson further stated that the Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli has been informed about the boat accident. The vessel, which overturned near Marsah Della port in Zawiya city, was carrying 65 passengers. Reports indicate that some of the passengers were Pakistani nationals.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit. The Foreign Office has also provided contact numbers for assistance and inquiries.

