FTSE 100 rises, pound tops $1.34 as Trump signals conflict may end

British stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a losing streak alongside European peers after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the Middle East conflict may be nearing its conclusion, sparking a relief rally in stock markets as oil prices declined.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 climbed 1.6% and the GBP/USD rose 0.2% against the dollar to 1.3467. The DAX index in Germany gained 2.3%, the CAC 40 in France rose 1.8%, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

UK round up

Persimmon PLC (LON:PSN) posted full-year profit above its own guidance and said early 2026 sales were running ahead of last year, sending shares in Britain’s largest housebuilder by market capitalisation up more than 10%.

The York-based group reported underlying profit before tax of £445.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, above the upper end of its guided £415-440 million consensus range. Underlying operating margin rose 20 basis points to 14.3%.

Genuit Group PLC (LON:GENG) reported full-year results that exceeded analyst expectations, with underlying operating profit reaching £94.4 million. The UK’s largest provider of sustainable water and climate products posted revenue of £602.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, up 7.3% year-over-year and 3.2% on a like-for-like basis. Shares rose 8.7%. Revenue fell slightly short of analyst estimates.

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (LON:DOM) reported full-year results in line with analyst expectations, with revenue reaching £685.4 million compared to consensus estimates of £685.0 million. The UK and Ireland pizza delivery operator posted adjusted EBITDA of £133.9 million, slightly ahead of the £133.4 million consensus, though down 6.6% from £143.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 17.6p, matching analyst forecasts but declining 13.7% year-over-year from 20.4p. Revenue increased 3.1% from £664.5 million in FY24, driven by higher corporate store sales that offset lower supply chain volumes.

Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) reported full-year 2025 results that met expectations, but shares fell 10.1% as the company’s 2026 guidance pointed to subdued growth in key oil and gas markets. The flow control specialist posted revenue of £777.3 million for 2025, up 3.0% from the prior year and 3.7% on an organic constant currency basis, though slightly below analyst expectations of £787 million.

Adjusted operating profit rose 7.3% to £191.5 million, with margins expanding 100 basis points to 24.6%, ahead of the 24.1% consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 17.0p, matching analyst forecasts.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LON:SPX) reported adjusted operating profit of £339.9 million for 2025, exceeding analyst estimates of £332 million. The company posted revenue of £1,702.9 million, up 5% organically and outpacing global industrial production growth of 2.1%. Adjusted operating profit rose 6% organically, while the adjusted operating margin improved 30 basis points organically to 20.0%.

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) shares fell 13.5% following full-year results that beat expectations but included weaker-than-anticipated guidance for 2026, driven by continued losses in its Contact Centre business and rising mobilisation costs.

The UK business process outsourcing firm reported adjusted revenue of £2.2 billion for 2025, down 1.2% year-over-year, missing the prior year’s £2.23 billion. Adjusted operating profit surged 34% to £113.5 million, ahead of analyst expectations, as the company completed its £250 million cost reduction programme.

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE)reported full-year 2025 profit after tax of £37.9 million, beating analyst expectations by 3.9%, as the UK motor insurer delivered improved underwriting margins and announced a return to premium growth. The company’s profit before tax rose 4.9% to £51.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, while gross written premium declined 14.2% to £202.9 million.

Net insurance margin improved to 19.2%, up 1.6 percentage points from 17.6% in 2024, within the company’s target range of 18% to 22%. Revenue was down from £248.1 million in 2024.

An independent group appointed by the Competition and Markets Authority has finalized its decision on disputed price controls for five water companies, allowing an expected average bill increase of 2.2% for their customers.

The ruling affects Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water, and Wessex Water, which collectively serve approximately 14 million people and generate combined annual revenue of around £5 billion. These companies had rejected water regulator Ofwat’s December 2024 price control decision and requested a redetermination.

