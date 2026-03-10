Amazon bond sale attracts $126B investor demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon.com Inc. attracted approximately $126 billion in peak demand for its US bond sale, marking one of the largest corporate offerings on record, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.

The company is said to be targeting about $37 billion to $42 billion in this bond sale, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

The Amazon deal ranks behind the $129 billion in orders for Oracle Corp.’s bond sale last month, but exceeds the $125 billion for Meta Platforms Inc.’s offering in October.

Amazon is accessing the US high-grade debt market with an offering spanning as many as 11 tranches, ranging from two to 50 years. The company is also marketing an eight-part bond sale in the European high-grade primary market.

The demand demonstrates continued investor appetite for hyperscaler debt despite rising uncertainty over the widening conflict in the Middle East and its potential impact on the US economy.

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are among the banks managing the offering, alongside with HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc.

News.Az