Apple unveils new AirPods Headphones

Apple has updated its AirPods wireless headphones series, News.Az reports citing the corporation's website .

AirPods 4 have received an updated design - Apple noted that the headset stays in the ears better than previous models. The device has an H2 chip, has improved sound quality, supports active noise cancellation, and spatial audio.The headset and case have a battery life of 30 hours. The gadget supports simultaneous connection to multiple sound sources. AirPods 4 received a case with a speaker and charging via USB-C, like AirPods Pro 2, and moisture protection.The new headphones start at $129. The AirPods 4 version with active noise cancellation will cost $179.In August, analysts at Canalys said the wireless headphone market grew to 106 million units in the second quarter of the year, with Apple leading the market.

