Brent oil price forecasts for the next two months

Brent oil prices are set to trade above $95 a barrel over the next two months as the Iran war disrupts supplies, ​before falling to around $70 by the end of the year, the Energy Information Administration ‌said in a monthly report.

Oil shipments have been largely blocked from using the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which a fifth of global oil flows every day, and this will cause Middle East ​oil output to fall further in coming weeks, the EIA said in its ​Short-Term Energy Outlook, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Monday, joining other ⁠Gulf producers including Iraq and Kuwait in reducing production amid the constraints. Those production shut-ins will ​gradually ease as transit resumes, the EIA said, adding that once oil flows are reestablished through ​the Strait, global oil production will continue to outpace demand.

Brent crude futures have risen around 21% so far this month, according to LSEG data.

The EIA raised its price ​forecast for Brent by 37% from the prior month to $79 a barrel in 2026.

Brent should ​fall below $80 a barrel in the third quarter of this year, it said.

