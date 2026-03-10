Iran: Any US vessels in Strait of Hormuz to be struck

The comments come after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s earlier claim that the US Navy escorted an oil tanker through the strait, a post he later deleted from X, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“The claim of an oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz with a US military escort is utterly false. Any passage of the US fleet and its allies will be halted by Iranian missiles and suicide drones,” said IRGC’s navy chief Alireza Tangsiri.