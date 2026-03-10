Electric vehicle assistance callouts surge in Germany in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistance callouts for electric vehicles in Germany jumped 15.5 percent to 50,445 cases in 2025, the German Automobile Club (ADAC) said on Tuesday.

ADAC said the rise reflected the growing number of electric vehicles on the road and their increasing age. Plug-in hybrid vehicles were involved in nearly 60,000 callouts, up about 13 percent from 2024, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Overall, the club handled 3,691,813 roadside assistance callouts last year, about 60,000 more than in 2024, with a breakdown emergency call received on average every nine seconds. The busiest day was Dec. 29, when patrols were dispatched every five seconds to handle a total of 18,588 cases.

Starter battery failures remained the most common cause of callouts, accounting for 45.4 percent of cases, followed by faults in engine management or high-voltage systems at 21.8 percent, ADAC said.

News.Az