Top 10 stocks to buy in 2026 for strong returns

Following three years of above-average market gains, careful stock selection could be crucial for investors in 2026.

The S&P 500's forward earnings multiple of 21.6 is above its 10-year average of 18.8, suggesting stock valuations may be bloated at current levels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Many top-performing stocks of recent years are struggling, and money has rotated into some unexpected stocks and market sectors.