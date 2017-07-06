Yandex metrika counter

Armenia loses third of money transfers from Russia

  • World
  • Share
Armenia loses third of money transfers from Russia

Remittances to Armenian citizens from abroad, declined by 38.4% ($830 million) over the past three years.

Armenian Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan linked this situation primarily with sanctions against Russia and with a slowdown in its economic growth. According to him, n 2015, Russia's GDP declined by 3.7%, in 2016 - by 0.2%, so Armenia was forced to increase foreign loans in order to support ts economy, News.am reported.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      