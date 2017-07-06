Armenia loses third of money transfers from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Remittances to Armenian citizens from abroad, declined by 38.4% ($830 million) over the past three years.

Armenian Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan linked this situation primarily with sanctions against Russia and with a slowdown in its economic growth. According to him, n 2015, Russia's GDP declined by 3.7%, in 2016 - by 0.2%, so Armenia was forced to increase foreign loans in order to support ts economy, News.am reported.

News.Az

News.Az