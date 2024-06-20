Yandex metrika counter

Armenia purchases 36 CAESAR artillery units from France – newspaper

Armenia has purchased 36 CAESAR self-propelled artillery units from France, News.Az reports citing the Armenian Hraparak newspaper.

According to the newspaper, these advanced howitzers are praised for their long-range capabilities, flexible fire control systems, and high accuracy.

However, experts caution that signing a contract is just the first step; actually supplying and integrating these units into Armenia's military poses significant challenges, the newspaper says.

Moreover, the newspaper highlights several logistical and operational hurdles: "In addition, there must be personnel capable of using artillery devices, you need to integrate them into your system. At least 2,000-3,000 shells are needed for each artillery device, and according to NATO standards - 6,000 shells. In other words, if there are 30 cannons, there should be 180,000 shells," the publication notes.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

