Armenia-US talks on NPP construction enter substantive phase

Talks between Armenia and the United States on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Armenia have entered a very substantive phase, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan made the remarks during a discussion on Armenia-Eastern Partnership-EU, News.Az reports citing Armenian media."Discussions are underway with the US on the legal basis, without which we cannot move forward. At the moment, I can say that the ball is in US court. We expect that the internal procedures in the US will be finalized, after which we will start working," Grigoryan said.He noted that the issue of constructing the nuclear power plant is considered within the framework of long-term cooperation with the United States, while Yerevan and Washington are also working to develop cooperation in the short term. According to the secretary of the Security Council, Armenia has had great success in the issues of diversification of security, which cannot be said about the economy.

News.Az