Armenian opposition blocks government building
- 03 Jun 2022 14:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174020
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-opposition-blocks-government-building Copied
Opposition in Armenia has blocked the government building, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.
The protesters marched to the government building after a rally in France Square.
During the rally, Ishkhan Sagatelyan, one of the leaders of the Resistance movement, said that the opposition was moving through Sayat-Nova and Nalbandian streets to the government building.