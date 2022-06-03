Yandex metrika counter

Armenian opposition blocks government building

Armenian opposition blocks government building

Opposition in Armenia has blocked the government building, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The protesters marched to the government building after a rally in France Square.

During the rally, Ishkhan Sagatelyan, one of the leaders of the Resistance movement, said that the opposition was moving through Sayat-Nova and Nalbandian streets to the government building.


