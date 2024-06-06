Ashgabat to host Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum will be held in Ashgabat city on June 24-25, 2024, News.az reports.

According to an official source, the organization of this event in Ashgabat was discussed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Mukhammetdurdiyev and UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Alhay Alhameli.During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.Meanwhile, the previous Turkmen-Emirati business forum was held in November 2022.Cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan is rapidly expanding in various sectors, including energy, transport infrastructure, tourism, and trade.UAE companies invest in Turkmenistan's oil and gas production, bolstering both economies and deepening the potential collaboration.

News.Az