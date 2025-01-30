Asia stocks muted amid caution over hawkish Fed, AI; Australia hits record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian shares continued to outperform their peers, hitting a record high on growing bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates in February.Caution over U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for trade tariffs- which could materialize as soon as this Saturday- kept markets on edge.Regional trading volumes remained muted on account of market holidays in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea, for the Lunar New Year. Chinese markets will be closed for the remainder of the week.Asian markets took a weak lead-in from Wall Street, which closed lower on Wednesday after the Fed kept rates steady but struck a hawkish chord on future easing, amid sticky inflation.Mixed earnings from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) also underwhelmed, especially as the former clocked soft earnings in its Azure cloud unit, which is at the heart of its AI ambitions. The company also defended its commitment to continue investing billions in furthering its AI capabilities.But Wall Street futures rose in Asian trade, shrugging off early losses as Trump said he will help bring down inflation through policy changes and deregulation of banks.Japan’s Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indexes barely moved on Thursday, as sustained losses in technology stocks were offset by resilience in other sectors, especially those with domestic exposure.SoftBank Group Corp. (TYO:9984) fell over 1%, extending an over 12% decline from the past three days after the Financial Times reported that the tech conglomerate will invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI.The report comes amid growing uncertainty over outsized investment in AI, especially after China’s DeepSeek R1 AI model claimed to be able to match the performance of its rivals while using a fraction of their resources.Concerns over DeepSeek had triggered sharp losses in global tech stocks this week, with the sector still struggling to recover.Australian stocks hit record high on rate cut betsAustralia’s ASX 200 rose 0.8% to a record high of 8,515.70 points, extending strong gains from the prior session.Australian markets were boosted chiefly by increased bets that the RBA will cut interest rates and kick off an easing cycle in February, after consumer inflation data read softer than expected for the fourth quarter.But core inflation still remained above the RBA’s 2% to 3% annual target, sparking doubts over just how much headroom the RBA has to keep cutting rates.ANZ and Westpac analysts said they expect a 25 basis point cut when the RBA meets in mid-February.Among broader Asian markets, futures for India’s Nifty 50 index pointed to a mildly positive open, as the index extended a recovery off seven-month lows hit this week.Philippine shares dipped 0.1% after gross domestic product data read weaker than expected for the fourth quarter.

