Syria resumes Visa, Mastercard payments after 15-year hiatus

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a 15-year hiatus, Visa and Mastercard have resumed operations in Syria.

On May 9, an official ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus marked the return of card payments, which had vanished from the country at the start of the war in 2011 following Western sanctions imposed on the Assad regime, News.Az reports, citing L'orient Today.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US envoy: Gulf states face choice between Israel, Iran

Russia and Saudi Arabia begin visa-free travel starting May 11

Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa announces government reshuffle

Lebanon’s PM arrives in Syria for official visit

The move comes after banking restrictions on Damascus — particularly those imposed by the United States — were lifted last summer following a meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2025.

News.Az