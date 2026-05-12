Syria resumes Visa, Mastercard payments after 15-year hiatus
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After a 15-year hiatus, Visa and Mastercard have resumed operations in Syria.
On May 9, an official ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus marked the return of card payments, which had vanished from the country at the start of the war in 2011 following Western sanctions imposed on the Assad regime, News.Az reports, citing L'orient Today.
The move comes after banking restrictions on Damascus — particularly those imposed by the United States — were lifted last summer following a meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2025.
By Ulviyya Salmanli