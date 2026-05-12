Indian Ambassador visits Ayurveda Centre in Azerbaijan, discusses promotion of traditional wellness

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India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, visited the Ayurveda Centre in Shabran on May 10 and discussed opportunities to promote Ayurveda and expand cooperation in the field of traditional wellness between India and Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the ambassador met with Indian Ayurvedic doctors, therapists and chefs working at the centre and praised their efforts in promoting holistic wellness and traditional Indian healthcare practices in Azerbaijan, the Embassy told News.az.

Ambassador Kumar also held talks with the head of the centre, Teymur Hajibeyov, focusing on opportunities for cooperation in raising awareness about Ayurveda, expanding training programs and strengthening outreach initiatives in Azerbaijan.

The discussions additionally covered the development of wellness tourism, cultural exchange and cooperation in traditional medicine as part of broader people to people ties between the two countries.

Ayurveda, one of India’s oldest holistic healing systems with a history spanning more than 5,000 years, is based on maintaining balance between the body, mind and spirit through preventive healthcare approaches. The system includes balanced nutrition, herbal remedies, yoga, meditation, detoxification therapies and lifestyle practices aimed at improving overall well being.

The Ayurveda Centre in Shabran is the first centre in Azerbaijan dedicated to authentic Ayurvedic wellness practices and serves as a platform for promoting traditional Indian wellness systems in the country and the wider region.

The centre operates within the Shabran Wellbeing Resort, a major tourism and wellness complex inaugurated in December 2022 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Officials noted that while Ayurveda is not historically rooted in Azerbaijan, its introduction in Shabran reflects the country’s historical role as a crossroads of civilizations along the Silk Road, where different cultural and healing traditions were exchanged.

The visit highlighted the growing cultural and wellness cooperation between India and Azerbaijan, as well as shared interest in strengthening collaboration in healthcare, traditional knowledge systems and holistic well being.

News.Az