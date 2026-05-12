Russia’s happiness at lowest in 15 years, state poll reports

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Russia’s happiness index, recorded by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, dropped to 52 points in April 2026, marking its lowest level in 15 years.

The index is based on a recurring question put to Russians: “Life has its ups and downs. But speaking generally, are you happy or not?” The point value is from those responses, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

The index dropped four points from March to April — from 56 to 52, after registering 55 in February. A year earlier, in April 2025, it stood at 63; it slid to 58 by July, then recovered.

The last time the index was lower was September 2011, when it registered 41 points — the month of the so-called “castling,” when the United Russia congress announced that Vladimir Putin would again run for president while Dmitry Medvedev, who had been serving as president in his place, would lead the party’s ticket in the parliamentary elections.

News.Az