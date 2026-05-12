Remaining political prisoners in Venezuela to be freed, says Trump

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On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged that Washington will work to free all remaining political prisoners in Venezuela, asserting that the country is already undergoing economic and political changes.

"We're going to get them all out," Trump told reporters before departing for China. "As you know, we've already freed many political prisoners, and the rest will be released too," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Praising Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, he said, "Delcy is doing a great job," and also claimed that "the people of Venezuela are thrilled with what's happened. They can't even believe it. They're dancing in the streets."

"And as you know, we have Exxon, we have Chevron, we have all of the big companies going in, and Venezuela now is making more money than they made in the last 45 years," he said.

Washington carried out Operation Absolute Resolve on Jan. 3 to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and take him into US custody.

US forces launched widespread airstrikes on targets in northern Venezuela, including air defense and communications infrastructure, while special operations raided Caracas to seize Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The Trump administration has framed the operation as enforcing a revival of the Monroe Doctrine, which declared in 1823 that the Americas are off-limits to European influence, and action against alleged narcotrafficking and corruption, while also explicitly linking it to securing influence on Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

News.Az