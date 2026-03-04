Yandex metrika counter

Asian markets tumble as Seoul stocks post record drop

  • Economics
  • Share
Asian markets tumble as Seoul stocks post record drop
Source: Reuters

Shares across Asian markets plunged as growing fears that an expanding war in the Middle East could trigger an oil shock, drive inflation higher and delay expected interest rate cuts.

Asia is heavily reliant on energy imports transported through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about supply disruptions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The steepest losses were recorded in Seoul, where the market closed down 12 percent — the largest single-day drop on record.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Over the past two days, the benchmark index has lost more than 18 percent of its value, while the national currency has weakened to its lowest level in 17 years.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.9 percent, while stocks in Taiwan dropped 4.3 percent as investors rushed to sell semiconductor shares, which had been among the strongest performers in recent months. Analysts said the move likely reflected efforts to cover losses elsewhere and reduce overall risk exposure.

“Asia’s selloff is turning disorderly because markets are no longer treating this as a ‘one-week headline shock,’” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore, according to Reuters.

“The ‘sell-what-you-can’ phase is spreading,” Chanana added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      