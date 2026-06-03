South Korea's records highest local election turnout since 1995

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Turnout in Wednesday’s local elections in South Korea exceeded 60 percent, according to the election watchdog, marking the highest participation rate since the first nationwide local elections in 1995, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The National Election Commission (NEC) said that more than 27.1 million out of 44.64 million eligible voters had cast their ballots, while the final tally has yet to be confirmed.

The reported turnout of 60.7 percent is lower than the 68.4 percent recorded in the 1995 elections, but higher than the 60.2 percent seen in the 2018 polls, making it the second-highest turnout on record.

In the previous local elections held in 2022, final turnout stood at 50.9 percent.

News.Az