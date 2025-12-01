At least 10 dead as two buses collide in southern India

At least 10 dead as two buses collide in southern India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed and over 20 others injured Sunday in a head-on collision between two government-run buses in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The accident took place on the Thirupattur-Karaikudi main road in Sivaganga district, about 423 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"One of the buses was travelling from Tiruppur to Karaikudi, while the other was headed from Karaikudi towards Dindigul district," a police official said.

Following the accident, local authorities carried out a massive rescue operation and ferried the injured to the nearest hospitals.

Police fear the death toll could increase, owing to the critical condition of some of the injured.

News.Az