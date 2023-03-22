At least 13 dead after strong quake shakes Pakistan, Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a strong earthquake shook northern Pakistan and was felt in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, and India's capital New Delhi late Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

At least nine people were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan, a Pakistani government official said, and hospitals in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were put into a state of emergency overnight.

At least four people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan, a health ministry official there said. Houses and buildings in both countries were also damaged, authorities said.

Residents in Islamabad fled their homes as walls started swaying and the 30-second lasting quake was felt across the country. Pakistan's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7 but the Pakistan Meteorological Department revised it down to 6.8.

The meteorological agency said the quake was centered in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan's border areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was a magnitude 6.5.

The quake epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan.

It struck at a depth of more than 185 miles, USGS said.

News.Az