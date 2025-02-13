At least 28 people injured in Munich after car plows into crowd

At least 28 people injured in Munich after car plows into crowd

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car plowed into a crowd in the southern German city of Munich on Thursday, resulting in at least 28 people being injured, according to police reports.

Munich police said on social media platform X that "several people were injured" after "a car drove into a group of people" in the centre of the Bavarian state capital.

They said "the driver of the vehicle has been detained and does not present a danger".

In a later update, the police said the man suspected of crashing the car was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker.

In 10 days Germans head to the polls in a key election with migration high on the campaign agenda.

Local media reported that the car, a Mini Cooper, drove into a group of striking workers from the Verdi union and that ambulances had rushed to the scene.

Police say the incident took place on a main road close to Munich's historic city centre.

It comes a day before the city is due to host the high-profile Munich Security.

News.Az