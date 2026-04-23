US to deploy election observers in The Bahamas

US to deploy election observers in The Bahamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department ​said, after the Caribbean country's opposition leader called for Washington to ‌do so amid concerns about possible voter fraud.







The move, announced late on Wednesday, follows years of allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump about fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential vote, ​which he has falsely proclaimed to have won, and other elections, including ​most recently the Virginia redistricting referendum, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES How the Iran crisis turns Europe into a client state while China gains

Exclusive report reveals framework of a major diplomatic deal between Tehran and Washington

Urgent: Iran cannot "blackmail" U.S. with Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Alen Simonyan: Yerevan–Baku peace paves the way for cooperation

"The United States regularly supports open, ⁠transparent, and competitive democratic electoral processes by deploying embassy election observers accredited ​by the host government's election officials," a State Department spokesperson said in a ​statement. "U.S. Embassy Nassau plans on doing so in The Bahamas."

The Organization of American States announced on Monday that it will also send a team of observers, keeping with what it ​has done in previous years.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the May 12 ​election earlier this month. An election was not due to be held until October.

Days after ‌the ⁠announcement, Bahamian opposition leader Michael Pintard, who is vying to replace Davis as the country's head of government, wrote to U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas Herschel Walker asking that the U.S. facilitate credible and independent international observation of the ​election.

News.Az