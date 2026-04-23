Scientists find key protein that could slow the spread of antibiotic resistance

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A team of researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem has identified a bacterial mechanism that blocks the spread of antibiotic resistance, offering a potential breakthrough in the fight against so called superbugs.

The study, recently published in Nature Microbiology, reveals how certain bacteria prevent the transfer of genetic material that often carries resistance traits. The discovery centers on a protein known as YokF, which acts as a biological “gatekeeper” by breaking down DNA before it can be shared between neighboring cells, News.Az reports.

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Antibiotic resistance remains one of the most pressing global health threats, with resistant infections responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths annually and projected to rise sharply in the coming decades. A key driver of this crisis is the ability of bacteria to exchange DNA through microscopic structures called nanotubes. These tiny bridges allow plasmids, small DNA molecules that frequently carry resistance genes, to pass from one bacterium to another.

The new findings show that YokF disrupts this process. Instead of allowing DNA to pass freely, the protein degrades genetic material during transfer, effectively blocking the spread of advantageous traits such as drug resistance. This natural defense mechanism limits how quickly bacteria can evolve and adapt in competitive environments.

Scientists say the implications are significant. By mimicking or enhancing this gatekeeping function, future therapies could slow the transmission of resistance genes across bacterial populations. This would not only make infections easier to treat but also extend the lifespan of existing antibiotics, many of which are losing effectiveness due to widespread resistance.

The research also sheds light on how microbes compete for survival. In densely populated environments, such as the human body or soil ecosystems, bacteria often fight for limited resources. Preventing rivals from acquiring beneficial genes gives certain strains a competitive advantage, explaining why such defensive mechanisms evolved in the first place.

Experts note that while the discovery is still at an early stage, it opens a promising avenue for antimicrobial innovation. Instead of directly killing bacteria, which can accelerate resistance, new treatments could focus on controlling gene transfer itself.

As antibiotic resistance continues to challenge healthcare systems worldwide, findings like this highlight the importance of understanding microbial behavior at a fundamental level. By leveraging nature’s own strategies, scientists may be able to develop smarter, more sustainable ways to combat one of modern medicine’s greatest threats.

News.Az