At least 30 killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 30 killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes by the Pakistani Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The incident took place around 2 am when the Pakistani fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley, News.Az reports, citing NDTV World.

Local media reported that many people have also been injured, but their situation remains unclear.

Rescue teams were engaged in searching for bodies under rubble, raising fears of the death count rising further.

Many counter-terrorism operations have been carried out in the past in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

News.Az