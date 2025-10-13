At least 40 killed, dozens injured in South Africa bus crash

At least 40 killed, dozens injured in South Africa bus crash

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in a bus crash near Makhado, in the South African northernmost province of Limpopo.

The bus was travelling from Gqeberha to Harare in Zimbabwe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities are still piecing together details of what could have led to the accident.

News.Az