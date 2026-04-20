Trump: New deal with Iran will be better than old one

Trump: New deal with Iran will be better than old one

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President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed ​a nuclear deal the U.S. is currently negotiating with Iranwill be better ‌than a 2015 international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear program.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly ​referred to as 'The Iran Nuclear Deal',” Trump wrote in ​a social media post after concerns expressed by Democrats and ⁠some nuclear experts that he is rushing negotiations on ​a highly complex topic, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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During his first White House term, Trump in 2018 ​withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed to by Iran, the United States and world powers, calling it "the worst deal ever."

The United ​States and Israel began attacking Iran more than seven weeks ​ago in a conflict that Trump has said aims to prevent Iran ‌from ⁠getting a nuclear weapon.

With a two-week ceasefire set to expire in the coming days, prospects for a second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan were not clear.

"I ​am under no ​pressure whatsoever, ⁠although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!" Trump added in a Truth Social post.

It is ​currently unclear what kind of deal could be ​credibly ⁠agreed to by the United States and Iran in a short amount of time. The 2015 agreement, which also involved France, ⁠Germany, China, ​Britain and Russia, took two years ​to nego

News.Az