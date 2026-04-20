X faces global outage, Downdetector confirms

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US social media company X faced outages on Monday, impacting thousands of users globally, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Starting at 17:05GMT, more than 14,000 users reported problems accessing X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Around 48% of complaints were related to the feed and timeline, 33% to the application, and 12% to the website.

Downdetector compiles data from user-submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users could be higher.

News.Az