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X faces global outage, Downdetector confirms

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X faces global outage, Downdetector confirms
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US social media company X faced outages on Monday, impacting thousands of users globally, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Starting at 17:05GMT, more than 14,000 users reported problems accessing X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Around 48% of complaints were related to the feed and timeline, 33% to the application, and 12% to the website.

Downdetector compiles data from user-submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users could be higher.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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