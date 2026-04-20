Mastodon says its flagship server was hit by a DDoS attack

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Mastodon’s flagship server was hit by a distributed denial-of-service attack on Monday, the social networking software maker said, which rendered the instance unusable at times.

Much of the site was inaccessible, throwing error messages or displaying a full-screen outage warning, News.az reports, citing TechcRunch.

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The makers of the decentralized social networking software, which runs its official mastodon.social instance, said in a status update at around 7 a.m. ET on Monday that it was investigating the cyberattack.

By 9:05 a.m. ET, Mastodon said it implemented a “countermeasure against the DDoS attack, and the site is accessible.” However, the company warned that some instability may continue to be seen as the attack is ongoing.

The cyberattack targeting Mastodon comes days after Bluesky, another decentralized social network, resolved much of its days-long outages following a lengthy DDoS attack. As of Bluesky’s update on April 17, the DDoS attack continues, but its service has been stable since April 16 at 9 PM PDT. Today’s update confirmed the ongoing stability.

Representatives for Mastodon did not immediately comment on the cause of the cyberattack when contacted by TechCrunch.

News.Az