Iraq reopens Rabia border crossing with Syria after years of hiatus

Iraq reopens Rabia border crossing with Syria after years of hiatus

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Iraq reopened the Rabia border crossing with Syria in northern Iraq's Nineveh province on Monday, following years of closure due to security concerns.

The move aims to strengthen infrastructure, support trade and economic movement, and bolster state revenues, according to a statement by the Governor of Nineveh Abdul Qader al-Dakhil, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The Rabia border crossing, located in northern Iraq, faces the al-Yaarubiyah border crossing in northeastern Syria's Hasakah province. The crossing is a critical transit point for regional trade and logistics between the two nations.

News.Az