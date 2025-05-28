At least 5 dead after migrants boat overturns in Canary Islands

At least five people, including two minors aged 5 and 16, died when a dinghy carrying approximately 180 people overturned at the entrance to the port of La Restinga on the Island of El Hierro in the Canary Islands, according to local authorities.

The accident happened as the boat was being towed and to dock at the pier so its occupants, all migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, could disembark, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The local government delegation also reported that a baby is missing.

The tragedy was captured by TV cameras with images showing crew of a rescue vessel throwing lifejackets and lifebelts into the sea while desperate survivors attempted to clamber on board.

The search is ongoing and more bodies could be found in the coming hours.

News.Az