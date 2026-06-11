Toronto police officer killed during raid after US consulate incident

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A Toronto police officer was fatally shot on Thursday during a raid connected to a March shooting that occurred outside the U.S. consulate.

A Toronto police officer was fatally shot on Thursday during a raid connected to a March shooting that occurred outside the U.S. consulate, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The officer was shot during a gunfire exchange at a high-rise building in the early hours of the morning, the Toronto Police Service said. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police had been investigating suspects who allegedly fired shots at the US consulate building in Toronto in March, in what US and Canadian authorities described at the time as a "national security incident".

One of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, remains at large and is considered "armed and dangerous", Toronto Police Chief Myron Demikw said.

"I would ask anyone that would see him to call 9-1-1 immediately," Demikw said.

Another suspect was shot in the gunfire exchange and transported to hospital with life-threatening conditions, police said. Their identity has not been released.

Demikw identified the police officer killed as 43-year-old Marc Pinizzotto, who served as an officer for 18 years, including five on the Toronto Police's Emergency Task Force.

Pinizzotto was part of a team executing search warrants on suspects believed to be linked to several shootings, including the one at the consulate.

News.Az