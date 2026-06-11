Spain seeks entry into new fighter jet race after FCAS collapse

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Spain's leading defense and technology firms are calling for immediate inclusion in Europe's newly proposed fighter jet initiative following the sudden collapse of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program.





Industry giants—including Airbus, GMV, Oesia, Indra, ITP Aero, and Sener—issued a joint message of unity after the ambitious cross-border FCAS program was abruptly halted by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The canceled project had been slated to develop a cutting-edge sixth-generation combat aircraft, alongside an integrated air warfare network of armed and unarmed drones connected via a centralized "combat cloud."

The termination of FCAS, which was widely considered one of Europe's largest collaborative defense programs, represents a major roadblock for the continent's goals of strategic military autonomy.

In response, Spanish industry leaders signed a joint declaration confirming their technical readiness and determination to forge ahead with next-generation aerial defense systems. "Spanish industry is placing its capabilities and resources at the disposal of Spain and its potential partners for the development of a next-generation combat system," the companies stated, emphasizing their expertise in unmanned platforms, advanced sensors, and secure communications.

The push comes as Germany reportedly moves to finalize a more streamlined, less complex industrial alliance led by Airbus to develop its own sixth-generation fighter jet. Spain maintains a stake of over 4% in Airbus, which domestic firms hope will secure them a seat at the negotiating table.

To safeguard its domestic capabilities, the Spanish government has already awarded a €700 million ($805 million) development contract to Airbus and Indra. This funding is dedicated to advancing core aerospace technologies that Spain hopes to leverage in whatever new multinational fighter jet coalition emerges next.

News.Az