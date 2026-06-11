SpaceX IPO sees strong demand, gets buy rating; space sector climbs

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The market is preparing for SpaceX’s expected initial public offering on Friday, with Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company set to finalize pricing tonight and begin trading tomorrow.

But some analysts are jumping the gun, already prescribing buy ratings and price targets on shares, News.Az reports, citing MSN.

Meanwhile, demand for SpaceX stock vastly outweighs the supply of available shares, Bloomberg reported. Space stocks rallied Thursday ahead of the IPO.

Oppenheimer on Thursday initiated coverage of SpaceX stock with an outperform rating, according to reports. SpaceX's plan to bridge communications and AI using space-based infrastructure can "enable key scale and cost advantages," given "terrestrial compute expertise," the firm wrote.

Oppenheimer views SpaceX as the only vertically-integrated AI company — meaning it controls its supply chain and operations — with the necessary capital, data, large language models, hardware, manufacturing and engineering talent. The firm said SpaceX's space infrastructure "appears structurally advantaged" but noted there are still "significant" risks regarding regulations, technology, execution, and expectations. Despite these risks, Oppenheimer projects the total addressable market for SpaceX businesses could reach $10 trillion by 2035.

News.Az