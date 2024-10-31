At least 95 dead in Spain’s worst floods in decades; death toll expected to rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescue operations are underway in Spain as the country grapples with its worst flooding disaster in decades , with at least 95 people confirmed dead and many more unaccounted for following torrential rains that devastated the eastern province of Valencia and beyond.

Torrential rain on Tuesday triggered flash floods which swept away bridges and buildings and forced people to climb on to roofs or cling to trees to survive, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared three days of national mourning as the extreme conditions continue, restricting some rescue efforts.The death toll is feared to climb as "there are many missing people", the government says.At least 92 deaths were recorded in Valencia, with another two in Castilla-La Mancha to Valencia's west and one in Málaga - a 71-year-old British man who died in hospital after being rescued from his home.The flooding death toll is the country's worst since 1973, when at least 150 people were estimated to have died in the nation's worst-ever floods in the south-east.In his national address on Wednesday, Sánchez urged citizens to remain vigilant and pledged a full recovery, telling victims: “The whole of Spain weeps with you… we won’t abandon you.”One of the first towns affected near Valencia, Chiva, reported one year's worth of rainfall on Tuesday in just a period of eight hours, according to national weather agency Aemet.As Spanish army and emergency crews rushed to carry out rescues on Wednesday morning - including winching people to safety from balconies and car rooftops - survivors in Valencia recounted the horror of the floods on Tuesday night.Sudden surges turned streets and roads into rivers, catching many motorists unaware.Spain deployed more than 1,000 troops to help with rescue efforts on Wednesday, but many crews remain cut off from towns by flooded roads and downed communication and power lines.The European Union's chief, Ursula von der Leyen, said it had activated its Copernicus satellite system to help co-ordinate Spanish rescue teams. Other European neighbours have also offered to send reinforcements.Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles had said earlier on Wednesday the flooding across the region was "an unprecedented phenomenon".The downpour eased in the country's central-east on Wednesday, but weather officials warned the rains were moving north-east to the Catalonia region. Weather warnings have also been issued across several other parts of the country, urging people to brace for floods and take shelter.Many factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.

News.Az