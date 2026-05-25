China's DeepSeek slashes flagship V4-Pro AI model prices

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Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has announced a permanent 75% price cut for its flagship V4-Pro AI model, slashing costs to just a quarter of their original rates.

Depending on the usage type, developers using DeepSeek’s API will now pay between 0.025 and 6 yuan ($0.0035 to $0.83) per million tokens, down significantly from the previous range of 0.1 to 24 yuan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The aggressive price drop comes just a month after the model's launch, where high computing constraints originally drove up the premium tier's cost.

While DeepSeek did not explicitly state whether the discount stems from a steadier supply of domestic Huawei Ascend 950 chips—which power the model—the startup previously hinted that supernode hardware rollouts later this year would drastically lower operational expenses.

News.Az