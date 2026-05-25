Yandex metrika counter

China's DeepSeek slashes flagship V4-Pro AI model prices

  • World
  • Share
China's DeepSeek slashes flagship V4-Pro AI model prices
Photo: Reuters

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has announced a permanent 75% price cut for its flagship V4-Pro AI model, slashing costs to just a quarter of their original rates.

Depending on the usage type, developers using DeepSeek’s API will now pay between 0.025 and 6 yuan ($0.0035 to $0.83) per million tokens, down significantly from the previous range of 0.1 to 24 yuan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The aggressive price drop comes just a month after the model's launch, where high computing constraints originally drove up the premium tier's cost.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

While DeepSeek did not explicitly state whether the discount stems from a steadier supply of domestic Huawei Ascend 950 chips—which power the model—the startup previously hinted that supernode hardware rollouts later this year would drastically lower operational expenses.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      