Jensen Huang sees huge China demand for Nvidia CPUs

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed that his $200 billion market forecast for central processing units (CPUs) includes China, signaling that the tech giant still anticipates massive long-term demand despite intense U.S.-China trade friction.

Speaking in Taipei, Huang emphasized that the Chinese market remains vital for Nvidia, which is currently seeking approval from Beijing to sell its licensed H200 AI chips, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strategic focus on CPUs comes as the tech industry shifts toward "agentic AI"—autonomous systems that require broader processing power beyond traditional graphics cards. Nvidia is also ramping up production on its next-generation Vera Rubin platform, a move expected to heavily boost its Taiwanese supply chain in the coming months.

News.Az