Attack in South Sudan’s Ruweng area kills 122

At least 122 people, including 82 civilians, were killed in an attack on South Sudan’s Ruweng Administrative Area on Sunday, officials said.

James Monyliak Majok, the region’s information minister, told that the victims included the County Commissioner and the Executive Director, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Most of the civilians killed were children, women, and the elderly.

The assailants remain unidentified, and authorities are investigating the incident.

