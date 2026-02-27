UN warns South Sudan at risk of ‘return to civil war’

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Volker Türk called for “urgent action” to safeguard the existing peace agreement and prevent renewed fragmentation and retaliatory violence that could reignite nationwide conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks as the fragile power-sharing arrangement between rival leaders Salva Kiir and Riek Machar has continued to unravel. The instability has led to a sharp rise in violence, particularly in Jonglei state, where at least 280,000 people have been displaced since December.

Türk noted that the crisis deepened further in January, with human rights violations and abuses increasing by 45 percent compared to the previous month. His office documented 189 civilian deaths last month alone, along with many additional injuries.

He said he was “horrified” by reports of an attack carried out last weekend by government forces and allied militia in a village in Ayod County, Jonglei. According to witnesses cited by UN staff, troops reportedly ordered residents to assemble before opening fire, killing 21 unarmed civilians, including women and children.

The UN rights chief warned that military discipline appears to have broken down on both sides of the conflict, with armed groups showing what he described as a near-total disregard for the protection of civilians.

Data collected by his team indicates that the number of people killed and injured in the conflict last year rose by 40 percent compared to 2024, exceeding 5,100 casualties. Türk also highlighted widespread sexual violence and reported a troubling increase in abductions, with 550 civilians allegedly taken by opposition forces and their allies in 2025.

He raised particular concern over growing hate speech and incitement to violence directed at entire communities and ethnic groups. In one authenticated audio recording, a senior military official was heard urging forces to show no mercy and to destroy civilian homes, livestock, and property.

Türk warned that such hate speech and incitement could constitute international crimes, adding that those responsible may face prosecution under international law.

He further cautioned that South Sudan has become increasingly dangerous for humanitarian workers. Last year, 350 attacks were recorded against aid personnel and facilities — more than one-third higher than in 2024.