Italy to withdraw troops from Iraq base

Italy has announced the temporary withdrawal of all personnel from a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan following a drone attack on the base.

The move will complete a retreat that was already underway, Italian Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“A retreat was already planned” before Wednesday’s attack that caused no injuries, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told Italian news programme TG1.


