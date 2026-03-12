Italy to withdraw troops from Iraq base
Photo credit: army.mil
Italy has announced the temporary withdrawal of all personnel from a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan following a drone attack on the base.
The move will complete a retreat that was already underway, Italian Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
“A retreat was already planned” before Wednesday’s attack that caused no injuries, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told Italian news programme TG1.
By Ulviyya Salmanli