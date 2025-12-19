Australia faces extreme heat and fire risk

A severe heatwave warning remains in place along much of the east coast, extending from eastern Victoria up to Brisbane. The BoM expects cooler conditions to gradually move north from the south, with the heatwave peaking later this week before easing over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued warnings for parts of New South Wales — including the mid-north coast, Illawarra, south coast, and Snowy Mountains — where maximum temperatures could reach the high 30s to low 40s.

The extreme heat is affecting much of southern Australia, having begun on Thursday and expected to continue through Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Australian media .

Meanwhile, the NRMA has issued a stark warning to parents, reminding them that parked cars can become deadly in hot weather. The organisation said temperatures inside vehicles can rise more than 30C above outside readings in a short time.

“Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a parked car can become dangerous very quickly, placing children at immediate risk of heatstroke, dehydration and, in extreme cases, death,” the NRMA said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also released its official forecast for December 25, with less than a week to go until Santa arrives.

Queensland is tipped to experience warm, humid and cloudy conditions, with moderate rain and possible thunderstorms forecast across parts of the north and central regions. Brisbane is expected to reach a steamy 33C.

Much of New South Wales will enjoy a mostly dry and sunny Christmas Day, according to the BoM. While a few coastal showers may pass through eastern areas, senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said rainfall would be minimal — generally 5mm or less.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the state’s north-east, though they are not expected to turn severe. Sydney is forecast to top out at 25C, while Canberra will reach 29C.

Victoria is in for a cooler day, with mild temperatures and isolated showers producing little rainfall. Melbourne is forecast to reach just 19C, while areas north of the ranges could see temperatures climb into the mid to high 20s.

Tasmania will also be cool, with scattered showers and even the chance of snow on higher peaks above 1,000 metres. Hobart is forecast for a chilly top of 17C, with western parts of the state only reaching the mid-teens.

Western Australia will be feeling the heat, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s and low 40s across large parts of the state. Perth is forecast to hit a blistering 39C on Christmas Day.

The Northern Territory will see warm, humid and cloudy conditions in parts of the region, with temperatures in the mid to high 30s across central and northern areas. Darwin is expected to reach 32C.

ACT

The mercury will tip to the mid to high 30 range and overnight temperatures could reach to the mid to high teens as a severe heatwave warning is placed for the entire capital.

On Saturday, cooler conditions are expected, however, heatwave conditions are expected to peak at the end of the week.

Locations likely to be impacted include: Canberra, Belconnen, Gungahlin, Tuggeranong and Woden Valley.